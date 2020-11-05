Liz Thiesse demonstrates how this year's Holiday Sharing Tree will work at the program's kick-off event Thursday at Mankato's Fleet Farm. Instead of people buying gifts and then having volunteers wrap them for people in need, the program switched to gift cards instead due to COVID-19. People can pick up envelopes listing what kind of gift cards are needed, then return them to the slots at various tree locations in Mankato, North Mankato or St. Peter.