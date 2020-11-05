MANKATO — Mankato’s longstanding Holiday Sharing Tree program kicked off its 35th season Thursday, with organizers making adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program in past years asked individuals to buy certain basic-need gifts for people, which volunteers would then wrap and distribute. Gift wrapping days were often bustling operations requiring dozens of volunteers in close contact.
Organizers instead shifted to gift cards this year, which can be dropped off at various locations by 5 p.m. Dec. 13 and then later distributed to the recipients via drive-thrus.
The different set-up comes in response to COVID concerns. Knowing families in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties are in great need during a tough 2020, Project Manager Liz Thiesse said the planners would’ve been troubled if they couldn’t make it happen this year.
“That was really when it comes down to it our main goal, to provide a gift for those in need,” she said.
Gift cards may not be as personal as wrapped gifts, but they’ll still fill needs. Thiesse expects about 2,000 people will receive gift cards this season which would push the program past the 70,000 mark since it started in 1985.
Apart from switching from wrapped gifts to gift cards, the process of finding out what gifts are needed is essentially the same. Individuals can pick up envelopes with listed needs on Christmas trees at several Mankato, North Mankato or St. Peter locations before returning the gift cards in the envelopes by slotting them into drop boxes back at the trees.
This year’s tree sites in Mankato will be at Fleet Farm, both Mankato Hy-Vee locations and Rivers Hills Mall’s food court. North Mankato's location is at Taylor Library, while St. Peter locations will be at Nutter Clothing, First National Bank and the city’s new Hy-Vee.
Thursday’s kick-off event at Fleet Farm drew city leaders to commemorate the program’s 35th anniversary, including Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad and North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen. With the program being such a big part of the community, Massad asked people to open up their hearts to help out because this is the year they’ll be especially needed.
“Whatever you can do, from $5 on up, just help us make Christmas special for people this year,” she said.
Individuals who can’t make it to the giving card locations can donate to the program online at www.holidaysharingtree.org or mail donations to PO Box 4261 in Mankato. Volunteers would use the funds to shop for the gift cards in those cases.
Volunteers will also be needed at the sharing tree’s River Hills Mall gift wrapping center, which it uses to raise money to support the program. They’ll have COVID protocols in place so volunteers can wrap for people buying gifts for their loved ones between Dec. 5-24.
