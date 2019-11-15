MANKATO — While most kids think of toys they want for Christmas, the kids who fill out a wish card through the Holiday Sharing Tree program usually seek the practical.
"These kids ask for the things they really need, the things we take for granted," said Liz Thiesse, project manager of the program.
"They ask for sweatshirts and jeans and personal items. Basic needs."
But, she said, many of the donors who buy the requested gifts often add a toy to the present.
The Sharing Tree project kicked off Friday at an event in the Profinium building.
Jeremiah Gaul, a vice president at Profinium, said they found the Sharing Tree to be a good group to partner with.
"At Profinium we really invest in our communities and the Sharing Tree fits right in."
The Holiday Sharing Tree began in 1985 filling the needs of 185 families. Last season the Holiday Sharing Tree helped more than 900 families. Since 1985 over 65,000 gifts have been distributed to those in need in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties.
The Salvation Army and Nicollet County Social Services serve as clearinghouses and determine the recipients.
The Sharing Tree project is then given those names and "giving cards" are filled out with a recipient's first name and basic need item valued at about $20-$25. This year 3,000 cards have been submitted.
The giving cards are available at River Hills Mall, Madison East Center, North Mankato Taylor Library, both Hy-Vee locations in Mankato, and at Nutter Clothing and First National Bank Minnesota in St. Peter.
People can pick up cards and shop for the needed item and return wrapped gifts by by Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. to any of the locations where the cards were available.
The gifts are then distributed in a single day from the Mankato Armory and Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Peter to families and individuals prior to Christmas.
Thiesse said each year about 150 cards are either not picked up or aren't returned, with volunteers then using donations to fill those gifts.
She said about 70% of the gifts go to kids. "But we also help the elderly and shut-ins who can't get out."
Donations are used to fill giving cards that aren't picked up or returned. Checks or cash donations can be sent to: Holiday Sharing Tree, PO Box 4261, Mankato, MN 56002. Online donations can be made through Pal Pay at www.holidaysharingtree.org.
Volunteers are needed to help wrap gifts at River Hills Mall from Dec. 6–24. They are also needed for sorting and distribution days. Volunteers can sign up on line at www.holidaysharingtree.org.
The 24-hour Sharing Tree hotline is 507- 386-4972.
