WASECA — Canadian Pacific Railway's Holiday Train won't be traveling along local tracks this year — a corporate decision made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
That does not mean it's the end of the line for the annual tradition of bringing music and support for food insecure people in communities along the train route.
“The spirit of the train is still here,” said Andy Cummings, a spokesman for the transcontinental railway, as he described a Dec. 12 online fundraising concert substitute for live events.
“Traditionally, we've encouraged people to bring donations to our 150-plus stops. We decided the appropriate response would be to take the train online. We know the need for food shelves is still out there, especially this year.”
CP officials hope the "Holiday Train at Home" concert inspires donations from across North America even though local shows won't occur. U.S viewers seeking to donate will be directed to Feeding America, a national organization that supports community food banks.
Holiday Train fans will be able to view the concert by visiting facebook.com/canadian.pacific at the show's start time. An archived version of the show will remain on the page for later viewing.
Cummings said viewers also are encouraged to give to their local food banks.
“We really appreciate the extra food,” said Waseca Food Shelf coordinator Niki Schaffer. “Last year the Holiday Train provided 500 pounds and monetary donations.”
Her emergency food shelf helps an average of 100 families per month.
Schaffer said she hasn't noticed a significant increase in demand during the pandemic, however, she's sure there are many families in the area who are food insecure, especially at this time of year.
Cummings anticipates half of the food shelves along the Holiday Train's route may receive extra donations from this year's online promotion. Ordinarily, the train's scheduled stops are alternated each year.
CP's corporate offices will donate $1.24 million this year to 201 food banks in communities that ordinarily host Holiday Train events.
