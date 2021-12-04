The Free Press
The transcontinental railway Canadian Pacific will again offer a virtual holiday music event and fundraiser for food banks in communities along its rail lines.
The “Holiday Train at Home” concert will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and at www.cpr.ca/holidaytrain 7 p.m. Dec. 18.
President and CEO Keith Creel hopes to inspire support for food banks across North America, according to a news release.
“Though we are disappointed we again cannot bring an in-person show to communities along our rail lines, it fills us with joy to bring together such outstanding musicians for a performance that will help feed Canadians and Americans in need,” Creel said in a statement. “The CP family looks forward to bringing the Holiday Train back on tour as soon as it’s safe.”
The virtual concert will feature performances by Canadian Music Hall-of-Famer Steven Page and The Strumbellas, Keb’ Mo’, The Trews, Tanika Charles, Odds, Aysanabee and Sierra Noble.
This year CP plans to donate $1.24 million to 198 food banks in communities that ordinarily host CP Holiday Train events.
During its campaigns before 2020, CP requested donations from attendees at shows performed aboard the Holiday Train during stops along its route. In the past, stops had included such communities as Mankato, New Ulm, Waseca and Janesville.
As done last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, people who watch the Dec. 18 show will be directed to donate to Food Banks Canada and Feeding America, the national organizations that support community food banks in their respective countries. Viewers are also encouraged to give to local food banks.
CP’s 2021 corporate donation is expected to bring the total amount raised to $20.6 million since the train’s inception in 1999. Food banks also have collected 4.9 million pounds of food donations at local Holiday Train events.
