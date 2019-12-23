MANKATO — It won't quite be a brown Christmas, but you can forget about a truly white one unless you want to head north of the Twin Cities.
That may disappoint some snow lovers, but it will make for smooth traveling and holiday celebrating.
High temperatures will be above freezing — often well above it — through the weekend. And the longer-range forecast is for mild weather with highs just below freezing all of next week and even beyond.
Mark Tarello, chief meteorologist at KEYC TV, said the week will be nice but a bit drab.
"The mid 20s is our normal high this time of year and we'll be in the upper 30s for the next several days," he said. "But we will be stuck with some low clouds."
Tarello said early next week should still bring high temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
"Looking long-range going through the first of the year, it should be above normal. There's no extreme cold in sight for us."
The entire Midwest and beyond will see temperatures 10-20 degrees above normal this week.
Last Christmas temperatures weren't bad, hovering around 29 degrees for a high. But in 2017, the end of December brought the coldest weather in more than 20 years. High temperatures struggled to get to zero and low temperatures were 10 to 15 degrees below zero.
With little snow across the southern half of the state, road conditions should be generally good for holiday travel. There are some slight chances for a little snow or drizzle. Occasional freezing fog at night could leave an icy coating on some roads late at night and early morning.
Winter fuel
Those driving to family gatherings will get some break at the gas pump as well.
Gas prices locally have been falling but haven't gotten near their lowest point of the year.
Gas was selling for $2.27 to $2.29 a gallon in Mankato on Monday. Average prices in the Twin Cities were at $2.39 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.
Prices plummeted to a yearly low of $1.94 a gallon in early January of this year. In mid-April prices hit a yearly high of $2.76 a gallon.
The highest average price in Mankato in the past decade was $4.28 in May 2013, according to GasBuddy.
Taking it outside
Those who want to catch some outdoor activity over the holiday have some opportunities.
While the snow cover is starting to disappear in many spots, kids and adults have been taking advantage of the unseasonably warm weather to do some sledding down Sibley Park and Spring Lake Park sliding hills. The hills' snow cover has been mostly holding on thanks to being hard-packed from sledding and lack of sun.
Mount Kato, which has been making snow for several weeks, is open.
Many, but not all of the ice rinks in Mankato and North Mankato have been flooded but may get soft with the warmer daytime temps.
Darek Hermel, working at Corner Bait in Madison Lake, said anglers are enjoying ice fishing in the warmer weather. "It's beautiful out."
He said 8-11 inches of ice are on area lakes.
"There have been a few trucks out on lakes, but I wouldn't recommend it. Usually you want 12 to 14 inches for trucks driving on."
The DNR said that for new, clear ice 4 inches is needed for foot traffic and 5-7 inches for snowmobiles or ATVs. Small cars or pickups need 8-12 inches of ice and medium pickups need 12-15 inches.
Hermel said it's been busy at the bait shop and anglers are reporting decent bites. "The sunnies and crappies are doing pretty good and the walleyes are hitting later in the evening."
