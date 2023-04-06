By Dana Melius
Special to the Free Press
Words and images in the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., graphically state the haunting reality of the horror.
“The Holocaust was the systematic, state-sponsored persecution and murder of six million Jews by the Nazi regime and its allies and collaborators,” it reads.
For 36 Minnesota State University students and two advisers, a one-day trip March 28 to the museum provided a deeper picture and history lesson.
“It took my breath away to see just what happened and how people let it happen,” said Olivia Johnson, a senior history major at MSU, with a minor in gender and women studies. “The trip was one of the most memorable experiences of my undergrad (years).”
Johnson expects to be taking an even deeper dive into the Holocaust as she considers focusing on the atrocities that haunted Europe from 1933 through 1945 as a future master’s thesis, according to MSU professor Kyle Ward.
Ward is the director of the social studies education program at MSU, joining the university in 2016. He also teaches an introductory U.S. history course, and classes on World War II and the Holocaust.
The eight-week MSU course on the Holocaust partnered with the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas and its Holocaust education programs. The JCRC has been planning education trips to Washington, D.C., since 1999.
Ward was joined by Kristin Thompson, a Washington, D.C. education consultant with the Humanus Network, who prepared the eight-week course.
But while MSU has been joining these trips on and off since 2017, Ward said this was the first year the expanded group of student participants grew to 36.
“The biggest we had before (on the trip) was five students,” Ward said. “What we decided to do was to incorporate it into a Holocaust class.”
Ward said past students expressing interest in the Holocaust trip were often history and social work majors. But when the full eight-week Holocaust class was pitched, it started to draw a wider, multi-disciplinary group of students.
“When we opened up, we had a lot of students expressing interest in the class and signing up,” Ward said. “There was a real interest in the topic (of the Holocaust), and they were interested in going to the museum.”
While the growing interest in the Holocaust class was encouraging to Ward, it didn’t surprise him. The World War II class “fills up every single time.”
Students also took in the World War II memorial. That, too, created a powerful moment for some, like Maddie Heiser, her first significant history dive.
“The trip to Washington, D.C., was a series of firsts for me,” said Heiser, a junior history major, with a minor in English. “It was my first time being out of the Midwest, and, of course, my first time to the capital.”
It can be a long, emotional day soaking in critical U.S. history moments, she said.
“Some of the high points were definitely the incredible World War II memorial and getting the iconic picture of the reflection pool outside the Lincoln Memorial,” Heiser said.
Sophia Kulschar said the Holocaust class and eventual trip to the museum brought intense emotions. For Kulschar, the rows upon rows of shoes from those murdered in the Holocaust and on display in the museum was powerful, as were many of the images and stories.
“The biggest thing about this trip was the Holocaust museum,” said Kulschar, who hopes to graduate at MSU in spring of 2025. “It was really heavy for me. I have quite a few Jewish friends.”
It was her second trip to the museum in D.C., the first as a Lakeville eighth-grader. This time was different, deeper, including images and stories of the concentration camps and the killing centers.
“It didn’t really hit me then,” she recalled. “It wasn’t like what they taught in the class this time. I really heard about the Nazi propaganda the second time around.”
And the message from the images and history of the Holocaust sound too familiar, said Kulschar, the MSU History Club’s vice president.
“Ignorance causes repetition, things don’t change, history can repeat,” she said. “We can’t allow governments to do this again, to use fear tactics. I can see it even today.”
Johnson agrees.
“Being treated as a human being is something that we should all have the privilege of and that was taken away from so many,” Johnson said. “I also took this trip to better understand the lasting implications of the Holocaust. It’s a way to ensure that we never forget and stop or stop talking about what happened.”
For Ward, it’s powerful to see his students’ passion and interest in the Holocaust and the museum trip.
“They saw more images and it hit more students,” Ward said. “They’re just hit with a tidal wave of emotions.”
