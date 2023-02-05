Without weather we wouldn’t be able to make small talk with family, strangers and friends.
Humidity, wind, lightning, sleet, snow, and blizzards that just passed or might come are fodder for anyone of any social skill level to chat about while they’re sitting in the dentist’s chair, waiting in a line, or opening a conversation on the phone.
As weather forecasting has become ever more competitive, hyperbolic and frequent, we have more to talk about — and more to fear. There are times when a warning is needed and beneficial. But most of the time it’s just hype.
Do we really need three days of wall-to-wall coverage of a coming snowfall that’s likely to bring a few inches?
We all know people who have their phone fused to their hand as they scroll through the latest feeds on a coming storm, working themselves into a state of panic, then texting or calling family and friends to warn them to shelter in place.
Local TV newscasts have upped the frequency of weather reports to the point the newscasters barely have time to show some national news clips, do a little sports and show a funny video clip, much less actually report local news.
Having their meteorologist standing outside in the elements during forecasts apparently isn’t quite enough. Now Twin Cities’ stations have a personality riding in the back of a vehicle, camera pointed out the windshield while their driver travels the streets and highways to show there might be some snow or ice on the roads — or not.
Wind chill, now usually called “feels like temp,” has long been the way to make sure a weather event is horrendous.
Sure wind is an added annoyance to deal with, but wind chill doesn’t tell you how cold your skin will get — that depends on the air temp. If it is 33 degrees out and there is a 20-degree wind chill you can’t get frostbite. You only get that if the air temperature is below freezing.
And there are wildly varying times given for how soon you might get frostbite. Some TV personalities will say that at a certain wind chill you can get frostbite in five minutes while another will say it would take 20 minutes.
It gets down to how you’re dressed. Wind chill can suck warmth away from your exposed skin lessening the time the skin can get frostbite if it’s below freezing. For those folks out in severe elements, totally covered, with facemask and goggles in place, don’t have exposed skin.
We’ve all been exposed to new and often frightening weather terms in recent years — bomb cyclones, snow/blizzard risk, polar vortex, snow squalls, bombogenesis, Alberta Clipper and more.
The terms have specific meanings, but to most people they just sound scary, which is the point of throwing them out so often.
Not surprisingly, social media has made following the weather much worse. Meteorologists are frustrated about weather-related clickbait that people post.
Under giant headlines like “Giant Deadly Blizzard on its Way,” the posts often simply show a screenshot of “potential” snow accumulation in any given region. The often outdated maps haven’t been professionally analyzed and grossly overstate what’s likely to happen.
It’s exasperating for respected professionals like those at the National Weather Service who use science, modeling and their experience to monitor and update storm forecasts as they get closer.
It’s a good idea to not rely on social media for any kind of reliable information on any topic.
And in general, it’s best to use the good judgment we have to take some care when the weather looks dangerous, but otherwise enjoy the changing cold, snow, hoarfrost and drift patterns winter brings.
Tim Krohn is at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.