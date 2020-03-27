MANKATO — Holy Grounds community breakfast at Centenary United Methodist will be closed during Minnesota's two-week shelter-in-place period beginning Saturday.
Minnesotans are advised to stay home as much as possible during the next two weeks in order to limit contacts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Centenary Pastor Erica Koser announced the decision in a Facebook Live video Friday, saying the closure is about keeping guests and volunteers safe.
"As much as we love community, at this time to save the community we need to take a break," she said.
Holy Grounds is working to connect people experiencing food insecurity to other resources, she said.
