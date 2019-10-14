As they waited for Connections Shelter to open Monday, Teresa Padgett assured Vicky Hendley and Jeremy Lorentz they’d found the right place.
Padgett, who stayed in the shelter last year, told them they’d be welcome just like she was. Hendley and son, Lorentz, said they were hopeful it’d be the change they need after months of motel stays, couch hopping and camping.
The three were among the 25 people experiencing homelessness who sought the shelter on its opening night Monday, and organizers expect it to be at capacity throughout the season.
The shelter’s mission and season length — mid-October to April — are generally the same this season, but the shelter has a singular location within Covenant Family Church at 709 N. Riverfront Drive rather than rotating between various churches as in its first two seasons.
Numerous churches remain heavily involved in operations. Instead of hosting guests in their own space, however, they’ll rotate host responsibilities weekly at Covenant Family by providing meals and volunteers.
Pat Forbes, who established Covenant Family Church with wife, Theresa, said the two felt their church had enough space to accommodate the shelter this season after hosting for two weeks in past years. Operating it on their own was the question, so they knew other churches’ involvement would be crucial. Forbes said he’s confident there’s enough support within the church community to make it work.
“I don’t sense any slack,” he said. “If anything there’s a greater vision and a clarity of purpose.”
As of Monday, 16 churches committed to assist with operations this season. Erica Koser, pastor at Centenary United Methodist, said she hoped additional ones will join the mix as more churches learn they don’t need to offer up space this season.
All 25 guests spots at the shelter filled up Monday, including 13 men, six women and six children. The organizers brought in beds to replace the cots used in past years, which makes it a more comfortable stay but also harder to accommodate additional guests like they previously could.
There’s a waiting list for men especially, and Koser said she’s received calls from people hoping to access the shelter for weeks. She and Shelter Manager Jenn Valimont said they’ll point unaccompanied men who can’t stay at Connections Shelter to The Salvation Army men’s shelter once it opens in November.
For the guests they can accommodate, Valimont said a major benefit of staying in one location this season will be how much more time she’ll get to spend with guests. The time previously devoted to moving bedding from site to site can now be put toward helping the guests move from the shelter to more permanent housing.
“That’s just a constant, constant move,” she said of the model in previous years. “It’s hard to stay focused on what you’re going to do next.”
This shelter season will essentially serve as a test for how operations go within a singular location. Koser and Collette Broady Grund, pastor at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, continue to explore the possibility of a permanent homeless shelter site in the downtown area.
“(We’re) excited to see this little incubation of what does it look like to be in a single site so going forward we can make the best decision about what it’s going to look like in the future,” Koser said.
For now, Padgett, Lorentz and Hendley plan to stay in the shelter at Covenant Family until they figure out their next steps. Lorentz, who hadn’t slept in a bed for about three weeks, said he expects it’ll be easier to start apartment hunting now that he and his mom have a warm place to stay.
“Normally I’m always trying to find places to sleep, so I’m hoping this will give me more time to focus on getting out of my situation,” he said.
