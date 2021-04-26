MANKATO — The a capella group Home Free is to perform at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 for its Warmest Winter Holiday Tour.
Austin Brown, Rob Lundquist, Addam Rupp, Tim Foust and Adam Chance will return to the stage performing their favorite holiday tunes, including songs from their latest 2020 album "Warmest Winter."
The album features 12 tracks and making it Home Free's fifth full-length holiday album.
The group will make 14 stops during December, including Mankato — Home Free's home town and where the group was founded nearly two decades ago.
Venues and Ticketmaster will hold presales for tickets at 10 a.m. Wednesday before the general ticket sale begins 10 a.m. Friday.
For more information, go to mayoclinichealthsystemeventcenter.com.
