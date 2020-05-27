MANKATO — The Home Magazine, a weekly shopper that has served south-central Minnesota for nearly 50 years, has closed.
Publisher Steve Jameson said publication would be suspended immediately.
Jameson, also publisher of The Free Press, said in a statement: “Advertising revenue in The Home had been declining steadily over the years, yet our newsprint, production operations and delivery costs continue to rise. With COVID-19 and local businesses having to completely pull their advertising for the foreseeable future, we no longer saw a way forward for The Home Magazine.”
Six employees worked at the free shopper.
The Free Press owned and operated the Home Magazine but Free Press operations are not impacted by the closing, Jameson said.
Both publications are owned by CNHI LLC, a privately held Montgomery, Alabama-based newspaper company with properties in more than 100 communities.
