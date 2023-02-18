MANKATO — Home sales dwindled late last year, with Minnesota seeing its lowest year for home sales since 2014.
Statewide sales were down 35% in November and down 38% in December year over year.
In south-central Minnesota, sales were down, but not as dramatically.
In December home sales dropped 18% locally compared to a year earlier and numbers were down 17% in November.
Higher interest rates and inflation have hammered home sales, with a 30-year mortgage rate at about 6.1%.
But the slower sales did nothing to dampen sales prices. The median home price in Minnesota hit $362,500 in December, up 6.6% year over year. In the Mankato region the median sales price in 2022 was $239,000, up 6.2% from 2021 and up nearly 20% from 2020.
While home prices aren’t rising as fast as they had been, analysts don’t expect prices to begin coming down anytime soon because there will continue to be a shortage of homes for sale.
At a recent news conference, Emily Green, president of Minnesota Realtors, said there is hope that interest rates could begin to trend down as inflation slows and the state economy remains strong.
Jason Beal, a Mankato Realtor and this year’s president of the Realtors Association of Southern Minnesota, said low inventory and higher interest rates have had a hit on the market.
“The interest rates put a shock in some people. It took a fair number out of the market. It’s a pretty substantial increase in a short time.”
He said there has been more interest in adjustable rate mortgages, or ARMS, which have lower rates but then go up or down after five or seven years.
“The ARMs you can get into the 5% range and buy some time to see what shakes out.”
Beal said the number of homes on the market remains tight.
“Inventory is still significantly low compared to where we have been and should be. It’s pretty surprising how low the numbers are.”
There were 2,194 new home listings in south-central Minnesota in 2022, down 7.6% from 2021 and down 8.2% compared to 2020.
“A lot of people would like to sell, but they have nowhere to move to,” Beal said. “The older generation is willing to downsize and sell their bigger homes, but when you look at the cost of patio homes and townhomes, they just choose to stay in their homes.
“The lack of new construction just hits that inventory. The general development cost right now makes it tough for developers to have it make sense to build more. It’s hard to build a house for under $300,000 now.”
Despite rising home prices and relatively strong demand during 2022, home builders pulled back dramatically as they faced higher mortgage rates and the threat of a recession. Minnesota builders were issued 5,463 single-family permits during the year compared with 7,386 the year before, according to Housing First Minnesota.
Still, Beal is hopeful.
“There are transactions getting done every day, just not at the level of recent years. I had an open house last weekend and had phenomenal traffic at a townhouse. I have a feeling it will still be a strong year.”
