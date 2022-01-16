MANKATO — The sale of existing homes chilled in December in Minnesota, but the Mankato region was one of a few that bucked the trend.
Closed sales of homes sank 4% statewide but shot up 22% in south-central Minnesota compared to December 2020. The south-central region stretches from southwest of the Twin Cities to the Iowa border.
In the Greater Mankato area, sales were up 12%, with 183 closed sales compare to 163 a year earlier, according to the Realtors Association of Southern Minnesota.
December was a rebound from November locally, when home sales were off 8% year over year.
The drag on the housing market continues to be a shortage of homes for sale. New listings in Minnesota sank 14% over the previous year and in the Mankato region they fell 13%, from 97 in December 2020 to 72 in December 2021.
“Inventory is way down,” said Ken Skaare, president of the Realtors Association of Southern Minnesota and a broker for Olson-Nelson Realty in Blue Earth.
He said the historical lows for listings in the past 20 years was in 2008 and 2018. “We’re way below both of those now.”
With buyers chasing a diminishing number of homes, sales prices continued to climb at the end of last year.
The median sales prices of homes sold in south-central Minnesota was $220,000 in December, up 16% from a year earlier when it was at $189,500.
Statewide the median sales price grew by 8% year over year, to $300,000.
Skaare said the frenzy of bidding up homes seen in much of last year has slowed some.
“Most houses are selling pretty much at their asking prices. But that kind of panic shopping has subsided.
“But people who are looking know it’s a tight market and they may need to bid the asking price or a little above,” Skaare said.
He said predictions are that the year ahead will be similar to the past year as far as low inventory and healthy sales prices.
“We may not see the big jumps in median sales prices, but it will probably keep going up. Interest rates may start creeping up but probably not significantly.”
The demand for fewer available homes has driven down the average number of days that homes are on the market before being purchased. Last year in the Mankato region, days on the market fell 26%, from 104 days down to 77 days.
Statewide in December, closed sales declined in nine regions compared to a year earlier, according to Minnesota Realtors.
Four regions reported increases: south-central up 22%; northwest up 14%; west-central up 10%; and north-central up 2%.
By contrast, four regions marked double-digit closed home sale declines: headwaters down 20%; southwest down 19%; southwest central down 16%; and arrowhead down 15%.
“Seen in the larger historical context, 2021 ended on a high and healthy note,” Chris Galler, CEO of Minnesota Realtors, said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.