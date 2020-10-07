MANKATO — Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Schools was among the area districts that had planned modified homecoming celebrations during a pandemic.
Homecoming court candidates were named. A king and queen were to be crowned in an outdoor ceremony Monday with a limited number of spectators bringing their own chairs to the high school football field.
Up to 250 spectators were to return to the field Friday to cheer on the football team for their first game of a shortened season.
Fans who couldn't get a ticket to attend in person were invited to watch online livestreams of the coronation and football game.
Just hours before the coronation, the district announced homecoming was postponed indefinitely. All varsity football games and practices also are suspended through Oct. 19.
A Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School student tested positive for COVID-19, a district announcement stated. No further details about the infected student were released due to privacy laws. People who were in close contact with the student received additional notification.
A few other area districts have successfully held modified homecoming observances or are celebrating this week.
Mankato Area Public Schools is among the districts not celebrating homecoming this fall because of COVID-19.
Supt. Paul Peterson said the district typically welcomes the broader community to join in many of the homecoming celebrations and it is not safe to do that this year.
“We're trying to be very conservative so we can keep our schools in session as long as possible,” he said.
District officials instead will consider extra celebrations in the spring, Peterson said, if it is yet safe.
