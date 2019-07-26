MANKATO — The Connections homeless shelter will depart from its rotating model in favor of a single location for its upcoming third season.
Covenant Family Church, 709 N. Riverfront Drive, will be the shelter site between October and April. The church was one of several involved in a weekly rotation to host the shelter during its first two years.
Having a dedicated site will be easier on guests, volunteers and staff alike, said Erica Koser, pastor at Centenary United Methodist.
“We’ll be able to take the year to see what kind of issues come up when we’re in the same location,” she said. “It’ll take a load off on Mondays where we don’t need to load up all the trailers and prep different spaces.”
This season will be a test run of sorts for a single-site model. Covenant Family offered up space on its second floor to house as many as 25 guests per night.
The Connections Shelter team, composed of faith leaders from various congregations, is still exploring a permanent day and overnight shelter location. They’re purchasing beds to replace cots in the meantime, knowing they won’t have to haul the bedding between different locations anymore.
Shelter Manager Jennifer Valimont said having just one site will also give guests and volunteers the stability they need.
“It’s just going to really improve our continuity of care for our guests and volunteers,” she said. “Our guests will benefit so much from being in that one spot because we can really work on building relationships and setting goals.”
The goal-setting will be geared toward finding stable housing for guests. Covenant doesn’t have as much capacity as previous church host sites, so connecting guests with housing could help ensure there’s enough space for everyone who needs a bed.
Valimont called Covenant a “great space” with enough room for sleeping quarters and socialization. The site isn’t as centrally located as the check-in site at Centenary from past seasons, but it’s still within walking distance of downtown.
“It’s such a blessing to have a trial year at a permanent place,” Valimont said.
Transportation from downtown to the Riverfront Drive church could be needed if the region gets hit by another extremely cold stretch over the winter. Accommodations will be made when the need arises.
Volunteers will remain a major component of operations. Koser said she’s optimistic even more churches than past years will get involved since there’s no longer a need to host.
Connections’ first fundraiser, scheduled for Sept. 12, will support this season’s operations and the search for a dedicated day shelter. Connections Crawl in Old Town will feature silent auctions, after-hours shopping and food and beverage sampling in Old Town.
The shelter served 274 guests over its first two seasons.
