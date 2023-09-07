MANKATO — Mankato’s homeless shelter is kicking off its season with an inaugural block party Thursday, Sept. 14.
The free event, from 4-7 p.m., is at First Presbyterian Church, 220 E. St., where the seasonal shelter is located.
The Fabulous Fall Block Party will feature activities, food trucks and live music, as well as tours of the shelter, and is designed as a family-friendly gathering, organizers say. A “Shelter Shower” is also being held, whereby community members can donate the supplies homeless people need most.
“Toilet paper, new pillows, socks, individually wrapped snacks and ground coffee — those are our biggies to get started,” Erica Koser, executive director of Connections, said about donations in greatest demand. “I would love to see 100 or more people come by and learn about the shelter.”
The event is new and Koser said no fundraising goals have been set. However, any funds raised will go directly to the shelter and its needs.
Connections Shelter operates seasonally from Oct. 2 through May.
“We are working to get people through the shelter so they can take tours to kick off our fall shelter season, and we’re also running a Shelter Shower to get donations we need,” Koser said.
“It will be fun. It’s a great way to learn about what’s happening with Connections Shelter here in town. We’ll also have information about the new shelter we’re hoping to build in coming years. And it’s a chance for people to bring in donations.”
Shelter staff are writing an $8 million grant to fund a new year-round shelter that would open in October 2025 if the money comes through, Koser said.
Homelessness is a big issue in Mankato, but is often unseen, she said. “Part of doing the block party is to help raise awareness.”
For those who can’t attend the Sept. 14 block party but want to help, they can find a Connections Amazon wish list online and have donations shipped directly to the shelter. The link for the Amazon wish list can be found online at connectionsshelter.org/event.
