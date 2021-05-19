ST. JAMES — An unlicensed driver ran a stop sign and caused a fatal crash in rural Watonwan County in March, charges say.
Dustin Alan Hagen, 21, of La Salle, was charged with felony criminal vehicular homicide Wednesday in Watonwan County District Court. He also was charged with a felony for failing to fulfill predatory offender registration requirements.
Hagen admitted he ran a stop sign before he fatally struck Keith Allen Moldan, 53, of St. James, on March 1, according to a court complaint.
The crash happened at 300th Street and 760th Avenue between St. James and Madelia. Hagen reportedly told an investigator he was in a car westbound on 300th Street and did not stop at the stop sign because he was in a hurry to get home and her never saw other traffic in the area.
He said he slammed on his brakes when he saw another car approaching on 760th Avenue, but his brakes were not working well and he couldn't avoid a collision.
Moldan died at the scene. A medical examiner said he died from “multiple traumatic injuries.”
Hagen was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
A State Patrol crash reconstruction estimated Hagen was going 81-83 mph before the crash.
Hagen is a registered sex offender and failed to report when he got new license plates on his car, the charges also say.
He also wasn't allowed to drive because his license had been revoked following a careless driving conviction last year.
