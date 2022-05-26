NORTH MANKATO — When the PTA at Hoover Elementary embarked on their big fundraisers for the year, some teachers put out an incentive to students if goals were met: The teachers would camp outside on school grounds at the end of the school year.
The fundraising goals were surpassed, and Thursday evening after the school's spring carnival, a small group of teachers set up hanging hammocks and tents by the playground.
"We have a great PTA here," said teacher Amy Edelstein, one of the campers. "They raise a lot of money for school supplies and class trips."
Thursday's carnival, called "Hoover Summer Kick Off," was especially festive as the carnivals had to be canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ashley Eimer, vice president of the Hoover Elementary PTA, said the group's biggest fundraiser — the Fun Run — was held earlier this month and surpassed its goal. Along with other fundraisers during the year, the PTA raised about $40,000 to support playground equipment, field trips, and classroom materials.
Fundraising was particularly important this year as the school has to replace playground equipment that was lost due to arson late last year.
Eimer said funds also allowed for field trips, which also had been on hold the last two years. "The last couple of weeks each class got a good field trip. They really enjoyed them."
New playground equipment is ordered — and like many items is on back order — but the school hopes to have it installed by the start of the next school year.
"It's a ninja warrior type playground course, which we don't have anything like that in North Mankato," Eimer said.
Thursday's events were presided over by “Principal for the Day,” kindergartner Nolan Nelsen. He earned his 24 hours of being principal by raising over $1,000 for the Fun Run.
Financial donations are still being accepted for the playground and other PTA-supported items. Gifts can be made at Pioneer Bank or at https://hooverpta.memberhub.com/store/items/77104.
On Nov. 21 someone set fire to the playground, burning woodchips and heavily damaging playground equipment.
No charges have been filed in the case and North Mankato police continue to seek information on the arson. The Minnesota Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators will provide a reward for up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people involved in the arson.
Tips may be called in to 1-800-723-2020, a 24-hour line. Callers may remain anonymous.
