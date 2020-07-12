The Mankato area isn’t bear or cougar country, but almost every year some are spotted and we’re always fascinated.
The DNR started an online bear sighting map a couple of years ago to take reports and there were several sightings in the area reported. Last year there were just a few reported and so far this year there have been just two bears seen in Rasmussen Woods nearly two months ago and one near Gibbon.
Even moose make a very rare appearance locally. In 2014 a bull moose was spotted near Sleepy Eye. It died of a brain parasite. It was assumed the parasite, fairly common in the far north moose range, is probably what led the young bull to wander so far south.
While black bear sightings generate interest, cougar sightings always cause a bigger stir. Neither bears nor cougars are prone to attacking people, but the sleek cougar instills more fear in people.
But in the past 100 years there have only been 125 documented attacks in all of North America, 27 of which were fatal.
Black bears once roamed most of North America. They are still found in all of Canada and 40 U.S. states, but they are concentrated mostly in the northern tier states and Canada.
Over the past two decades, Minnesota’s population of black bears has plunged steeply, from 25,000 to an estimated range of 12,000 to 15,000. Tighter hunting restrictions have aimed, without much luck, to reverse the trend.
Bear generally hate to be anywhere near humans, but like most wild animals they will risk their isolation to fill their tummies when we leave Dumpsters open or dog food outside.
In the two decades we’ve had a cabin up north we had never seen a bear, but our daughter and her family did see a mom and youngster once on our driveway. There are plenty around though, as my bear-hunting neighbor has gotten dozens of them in the woods just behind our cabin.
A few weeks ago, just north of Brainerd on Highway 371, the traffic came to a quick stop and a big black bear lumbered awkwardly across the highway, down the median and across two more lanes before heading into a marsh.
It was a thrill to see.
While our area occasionally sees a few animals that are prevalent in northern Minnesota, the story of the coyote is different.
They were plentiful across our southern Minnesota prairies but mostly absent in the north. That changed after logging and fires created better habitat for small mammals in the northwoods, leading coyotes to extend their range. We often hear them yipping at night as we sit around the campfire.
Intensive farming in our region cut the coyote population dramatically, but like a lot of other wildlife, they learned to adapt and their population has grown here and especially in the southwest part of the state.
Urban coyotes create a nuisance and they can kill deer, particularly fawns, making them the bane of deer hunters.
While coyotes get no love from humans, everyone is thrilled to see a red fox, although it’s rare to catch sight of them.
Coyotes kill fox and hunters and trappers harvest up to 100,000 fox a year, but the little red animals are resilient and their numbers remain strong in the state.
The same weekend we saw our first bear we were driving down the long gravel road to our cabin when we spotted an adult red fox on the road. It was walking back and forth looking in the thick woods and then looked at our vehicle, knowing it should be wary but was apparently more interested in the vole, mouse or chipmunk it seemed to be hunting.
We stopped and the fox stopped, then sat down watching the woods quietly until leaping in.
Later that day as we took a walk we spotted another red fox, a young one, on our driveway, who was similarly pacing back and forth watching the woods and deciding the prey it was following was more important than we were. The little one eventually jumped into the woods and was gone.
We humans have done a lot of damage to the environment and habitat that has pushed many animals to extinction or to be endangered. Fortunately many of them are amazingly adaptable. Hopefully we’ll do better at helping more wildlife thrive, so future generations will be able to enjoy the thrill of seeing them.
