MANKATO — The state's human services leader visited Horizon Homes in its new home to recognize its innovations helping people in mental health crisis.
The Mankato-based nonprofit is one of five recipients of the Minnesota Department of Human Services 2019 Circle of Excellence award.
“Our award is given to organizations that help us to achieve our vision of people being able to live and work in community and achieve their highest potential,” DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said as she presented the award Tuesday.
Horizon Homes was named a recipient in November. But the commissioner's visit was delayed three times because of snowstorms.
Blue Earth County Human Services Director Phil Claussen nominated Horizon Homes for the honor, describing how it took over operation of the regional crisis center from the state, how it expanded the center, and how it has been a partner in the Yellow Line Project.
“Horizon Homes has a very impressive history of bringing innovation to our community-based care model,” Claussen wrote.
In 2010 the nonprofit began operating the South Central Crisis Center, where people experiencing a mental health crisis can stay for up to 10 days receiving services and referrals. The state was running the center but was transferring administration of some programs to community partners, Harpstead said. She called the Horizon Homes transfer a “beautiful example” of a successful transition.
The crisis center moved to a new, larger building last spring that expanded capacity from 12 to 16. Harpstead toured the facility after presenting the award.
Horizon Homes Executive Director Michael Pribyl said clients are now able to have their own rooms and having that private retreat has improved their well-being.
In 2019 the crisis center served just under 600 people from a 10-county region.
“This state-of-the-art facility is designed to ensure safety, offer help and instill hope,” Claussen wrote.
The new building also is the home base for Horizon Homes Mobile Crisis Team. The team helped nearly 1,000 people in crisis last year, responding to their homes, at the county jail and at other locations in the community.
The mobile team is part of the Yellow Line Project jail-diversion program in collaboration with Blue Earth County and area law enforcement agencies. The project, launched in 2016, provides mental health and chemical dependency assessments for people who have been arrested for crimes. It gives some nonviolent offenders the opportunity to avoid jail time if they commit to receiving community services.
Members of the mobile crisis team respond to the jail to meet with offenders when a staff social worker is not on duty.
“I appreciate your commitment to doing what we can to keep people in the community and get them the treatment they need before they end up in the criminal justice system,” Harpstead said.
Claussen said the program is saving the county about $300,000 in reduced detox and hospital admissions.
“This effort has demonstrated that multidisciplinary collaborations not only work, they have significant return on investment,” Claussen wrote.
