MANKATO — Horizon Homes in Mankato has received a Circle of Excellence award from the state Department of Human Services.
Horizon Homes has expanded its capacity to serve children and adults in need of mental and chemical health care. Services include a new South Central Crisis Center and a partnership with law enforcement, the Yellow Line Project, which provides access to a Mobile Crisis Team.
The state gave five awards to organizations that do an exemplary job of providing food, shelter and other assistance to Minnesotans in need.
