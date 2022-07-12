MANKATO — A horse was euthanized after it fell out of a trailer that was traveling north on Highway 169 near South Bend Township Monday afternoon, the State Patrol said.

The untethered animal was injured in the fall at 4:45 p.m., trooper Troy Christianson said. One lane of Highway 169 was closed for about 45 minutes to allow troopers to pull the horse to the highway's curb.

A local veterinarian was called to euthanize the animal.

Christianson said the unnamed owner of the horse was not cited in the incident.

