MANKATO — A horse was euthanized after it fell out of a trailer that was traveling north on Highway 169 near South Bend Township Monday afternoon, the State Patrol said.
The untethered animal was injured in the fall at 4:45 p.m., trooper Troy Christianson said. One lane of Highway 169 was closed for about 45 minutes to allow troopers to pull the horse to the highway's curb.
A local veterinarian was called to euthanize the animal.
Christianson said the unnamed owner of the horse was not cited in the incident.
