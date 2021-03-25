SLEEPY EYE — A horse trainer is accused of neglecting horses and lying about her interactions with authorities in court testimony seeking the return of her horses.
Candi Jolene Lemarr, 43, of Sleepy Eye, was charged with seven felony counts of perjury and 20 misdemeanor counts of animal mistreatment Thursday in Brown County District Court.
Multiple horses that were in Lemarr's care at her Sapphire Equestrian Farm were significantly underweight, the mistreatment charges allege.
The Brown County Sheriff's Office began an investigation in November after former customer reported that three horses that had been staying at Lemarr's farm were returned emaciated and covered in feces. Another horse had died while giving birth.
The customer told authorities Lemarr told her the horses were eating too much and were not gaining any weight, and she could no longer afford to care for them.
Deputies obtained a warrant and brought a veterinarian with them to Lemarr's farm on Nov. 23. They found seven underweight horses, according to a court complaint. There also did not appear to be adequate food or bedding for the more than 15 horses on the farm, the charges said.
Authorities say Lemarr voluntarily surrendered the seven horses as well as three donkeys. Lemarr claimed in civil court filings she was coerced into giving up the animals. In civil case documents, Lemarr and supporters also claimed the horses were rescued from neglect situations and were being provided proper care.
In January a Brown County judge rejected Lemarr's petition to have her animals returned after finding no evidence she was coerced.
The perjury charges filed Thursday claim Lemarr made multiple false statements when testifying during a hearing in the civil petition.
The charges say footage from a body camera worn by a sheriff's investigator contradicts many elements of Lemarr's account of her interactions with authorities Nov. 23.
The false claims reportedly included that the officers would not give her a copy of the search warrant, put her in a squad car to separate her from her son and told her she had to sign the surrender document.
