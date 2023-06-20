The fourth annual Color Run at Hosanna Church scheduled for Saturday will raise funds for youth ministry taking a trip to a camp with children with disabilities.
The fundraiser brings in as many as 200 people, organizer Hal Bohrer said, and he hopes the church will raise as much as $10,000 to $15,000 for youth ministry support.
This event will raise funds for the senior high youth group at Hosanna to visit a camp in Idaho, where they’ll partner with mentally and physically disabled student campers. The Hosanna troop will help camp staff by buddying up with campers to create a good experience for them.
The Color Run will take place at Hosanna Church at 105 Hosanna Drive. Cost to participate is $40 for those ages 13 and older, $20 for those 3 to 12 years old, and 3 years old and younger are free. There will be food catered into the event by the Wow! Zone.
New this year to the event is a color blaster — which is a fire extinguisher that will douse runners in colored chalk — at the start of the run, and an obstacle course.
Participants will journey on two loops totaling for a 5k run, Bohrer said. There will also be “splash zones,” where people get sprayed with colors as they run through the area.
“It’s a healthy event, it’s a lot of fun,” said Bohrer, who is the Family Life Lead for the senior high students at Hosanna. “There’s always smiles. It’s fun to see the kids going through, and running through the splash zone and on the other side they are full of smiles and full of color.”
Youth who are signed up for the Idaho trip will help staff the Color Run. Bohrer said about 32 people, including five adults and the rest senior high students, are scheduled to go on the trip. The trip is from Aug. 3-14, and the campers will go there by Amtrak and home by plane.
“If you just want to come and support us, come and hang out,” Bohrer said. “Spectate, make signs. Or you can run, walk, bike, scooter or whatever way you want to scurry down the line.”
