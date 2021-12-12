MANKATO — Already operating at or near capacity in recent months, Mayo Clinic announced its hospitals saw further increases in COVID-19 patients needing care this week.
The health care provider’s Rochester campus is treating about 100 patients with COVID-19 on a daily basis, about the highest level it’s contended with during the pandemic. Mayo Clinic Health System’s southwest region, which includes the hospital in Mankato, had about 50 COVID-19 patients.
Hospital capacity is tight statewide as wave after wave of COVID-19 cases poured in this fall and winter. Fueled by the contagious delta variant, more Minnesotans were hospitalized with COVID-19 late this week than at any point since December 2020, according to state data.
There continue to be stark differences between the hospitalization rates among vaccinated residents and unvaccinated residents. Mayo Clinic released a statement showing far higher intensive care unit rates among the unvaccinated.
“Of the patients infected with COVID-19 who have been in the ICU over the past few weeks, the number of unvaccinated patients is five to six times higher than vaccinated patients,” the statement read.
Mayo Clinic encouraged people to get vaccinated amid worries about the new omicron variant starting to circulate more.
“Widespread vaccination will reduce the spread of variants as well as prevent mutation of the virus into even more dangerous strains of disease,” the statement read. “Mayo Clinic encourages all individuals to get vaccinated, get a booster, if you’re able to, and practice safe behaviors with masking, frequent handwashing and physical distancing.”
The hospitalization spike statewide comes after weeks of gradually rising case counts. Weekly data from the Minnesota Department of Health indicated about 13.4% of tests in south-central Minnesota resulted in positive COVID-19 cases between Dec. 1-8.
A 5% or lower positivity rate is considered an encouraging threshold for case spread being under control. The nine-county region hasn’t been below 5% since late July.
More COVID-19 cases result in more COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. The rising case trend dating back to the summer resulted in two of the region’s three deadliest months for COVID-19 during the pandemic in October and November, with December so far on pace to top them both.
Despite the region’s 13.4% positive rate not being a large jump from the prior week’s 13.1%, the high case counts are a concern, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project.
“The overall picture itself is pretty rotten,” he said. “The rates are so incredibly high and have been so incredibly high for a sustained period now that hospitals are really full up, and we might be in the middle of a continuing Thanksgiving surge that might get a little worse before it gets better.”
Four of the nine area counties, Brown, Waseca, Le Sueur and Blue Earth, had among the 20 largest jumps in positivity rates statewide this week. Le Sueur County’s 20.6% positive test rate was also the third highest in the state, while Waseca County’s 17.5% was the sixth highest — Waseca also had the highest new case rate in the country as of Friday, according to the New York Times.
If there’s any encouragement to take from this week’s COVID-19 trends, last year was also bad right around this time before cases trended downward as the new year approached. This year’s COVID-19 trends have closely mirrored last year’s so far, with the drastically higher case, death and hospitalization rates among the unvaccinated being one of the notable differences this year.
