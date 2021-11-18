MANKATO — There’s no good time to be the worst COVID-19 hotspot in the country, but it’d be hard to imagine worse timing for Minnesota to earn the dishonor.
Driven by some combination of seasonality, relaxed behaviors, a 36% unvaccinated rate, waning immunity from early vaccines and the more contagious delta strain, Minnesota is seeing more confirmed COVID-19 cases per capita than any other state these days.
It comes during a time of year when health care providers are typically busy enough dealing with cold and flu season.
The confluence of factors has hospital capacity tight both in south-central Minnesota and statewide. Minnesota reached 1,348 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the highest total yet in 2021 — 96% of intensive care unit beds were occupied.
Avoiding surges of COVID-19 cases will be one way to handle the demand with limited resources. Wave after wave of COVID-19, with unvaccinated residents having far higher rates of hospitalizations, wears down the health workers tasked with responding to it.
Mayo Clinic Health System, which includes Mankato’s hospital, is running between 82% and 100% hospital capacities on any given day, according to a statement.
The health system's statement suggested a way patients can help.
“One thing the public can do to help hospitals like ours deal with increased demand is to seek care in the appropriate location,” the statement read. “We are seeing an increased demand for COVID-19 testing, in some cases by walking into the Emergency Department for an unscheduled test. We ask patients to schedule a COVID-19 test at a testing location to preserve resources for patients who require emergency care.”
The health system is also seeing heavy call volumes. The statement recommended patients set up their patient online services account to access an assessment tool for their symptoms and schedule a test if need be.
River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic in St. Peter has been busy like so many other health care providers across the state, said Stephanie Holden, chief experience officer. The busyness is likely a mix of staffing challenges experienced across the health care industry, COVID-19 and other acute illnesses rolling in, plus the usual uptick of elective surgeries this time of year.
People want to schedule joint replacements before the year ends, Holden said, so the hospital is having to work to find the right balance between those appointments and having enough room for acute needs.
“Because we haven’t really had an experience like this before, it’s really finding that right balance,” Holden said.
Earlier in the pandemic, including when south-central Minnesota had its worst stretch about a year ago, health care providers were holding off on certain procedures in anticipation of COVID-19 patient surges. Similar delays haven’t been employed on a large scale this year.
With 25 beds in St. Peter, Holden said River’s Edge so far hasn’t been dealing with as many COVID-19 hospitalizations as larger hospitals. Staff in urgent care and the emergency room, though, are busy, leading Holden to recommend patience.
“Be patient and know the care teams at urgent care and the emergency department here and other hospitals are doing their best,” she said.
She also recommended that people help hospitals by keeping themselves healthy, which means getting vaccinated, wearing masks in public areas and washing hands.
Madelia Health noted Minnesota’s current conditions are “more severe now than we have seen since the pandemic began” in a statement Thursday from Jennifer McLaughlin, hospital nursing director.
The hospital in Madelia, however, wasn’t at capacity as of Thursday. It has had COVID-19 patients come in for care, but many patients are there for other medical reasons, McLaughlin stated.
“We are not currently at capacity and are working with other healthcare facilities in our area to continue to provide care for individuals in need,” she stated. “Our staff are dedicated to providing quality care for our patients.
“We will continue to work with other communities during this pandemic to increase access to the medical care that is needed by the patients we serve. We look forward to strengthening our relationships with them as this pandemic continues.”
Elsewhere in the state, hospitals in Minneapolis and St. Cloud will be using medical teams from the U.S. Department of Defense to relieve swamped nurses and doctors. Gov. Tim Walz also announced the state’s third “hospital decompression” site will open in St. Paul to handle patients who don’t need acute hospital care but aren’t recovered enough to return home.
It’s one of the many strategies in play this fall to relieve strain on hospitals across Minnesota as COVID-19 cases rise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.