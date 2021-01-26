MANKATO — A patient at the Mankato hospital reportedly punched two staff because she did not want to wear a mask.
Keazia Shamique Moss, 19, of Le Sueur, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Moss became upset when she was informed she needed to put on a mask if she wanted to take a shower Friday afternoon at the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato.
She threw a water bottle then punched a nurse in the face and scratched the nurse's neck, according to a court complaint.
When a security officer intervened, Moss allegedly twice punched the officer in the head.
The nurse had facial bruising and neck scratches, the charges say. The officer had a concussion and facial swelling.
