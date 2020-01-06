MANKATO — A patient allegedly punched three people while fleeing from the Mankato hospital.
Alicia Isabel Morales, 21, of Mankato, was charged with one count of felony assault, four counts of misdemeanor assault and three counts of gross misdemeanor harassment with intent to injure Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Morales was at the Mayo Clinic Health System emergency room in Mankato on a psychiatric hold when she escaped Saturday morning.
A nurse said Morales threatened her and punched her in the ear when she tried to stop Morales from leaving her room. The nurse's ear was bleeding, according to the court complaint.
A nurses aide said Morales threatened her and punched her in the face when she tried to stop Morales from leaving the building.
When a security guard caught up to Morales on Marsh Street, she allegedly punched him in the face.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.