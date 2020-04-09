MANKATO — Several area clinics and hospitals received emergency COVID-19 grant funding from the state, but health centers continue to face financial challenges as they prepare for the pandemic's peak.
Mankato Clinic, Open Door Health Center and River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic are among 350 organizations receiving a combined $50 million. The application process for another $150 million is expected to begin in the coming weeks.
Based on how many organizations applied for the first round of funding, there’s likely to be great interest in the larger pool.
Mankato Clinic received $125,000 and will likely apply for more, said Chief Financial Officer Steve Hatkin, adding the funding was about a tenth of what the health system requested.
“We’re anxiously anticipating the next round of funding and plan to seek additional support,” he said.
The Minnesota Department of Health received more than 1,600 requests for grants, totaling more than $300 million. The applications speak to the financial challenges clinics and hospitals are facing as they gear services toward combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elective procedures have been postponed. Emergency services are continuing, but the decrease in other appointments led many health centers to lay off workers.
While appreciative of the state’s fast assistance, Hatkin said the funding doesn’t go very far in covering the clinic’s COVID-19 response. Mankato Clinic converted its North Mankato facility into a respiratory clinic, created a COVID-19 hotline staffed by nurses, and briefly ran a drive-thru testing site.
The funding goes toward those initiatives, Hatkin said.
“To safely treat these patients it takes additional staff and additional preparation both in terms of the personal protective equipment they’re required to wear and the cleaning before and after,” he said.
Open Door Health Center’s $56,699 in funding will allow it to increase its capacity to care for underserved patients during the pandemic, said Mandy Gault, marketing and development director.
“Strategically, we’ll also be working with other health care organizations in the region to increase response capacity,” she said.
River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic received $75,000, which will go toward creating seven more negative pressure rooms to treat patients with COVID-19 symptoms. The grant will also be used on supply costs and IT items, said Chief Experience Officer Stephanie Holden in an email.
Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic also received $75,000. The funding will help with salaries, additional supplies and equipment, and temporary information technology expenses, said Marketing Director Dona Rehome in an email.
“The funding will be used to reimburse us for purchases of additional PPE and an analyzer for testing,” she said. “It will also help defray the cost of setting up a telehealth system in our Clinic and remote access for the employees that can work from home.”
The other area recipients of the emergency funding include:
- Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center — $75,000
- Sleepy Eye Medical Center — $75,000
- Lake Crystal Area Ambulance Service — $2,000
- Sleepy Eye Ambulance Service — $1,750
