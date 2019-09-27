MANKATO — Influenza outbreaks can turn deadly in health care settings, which is why facilities rally staff to receive vaccinations every year.
Three area hospitals or nursing homes earned high marks for staff vaccinations in the Minnesota Department of Health’s recently released FluSafe facilities list.
River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter, Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic and Ecumen Pathstone Living all achieved at least 90% vaccination rates. New Ulm Medical Center and Good Samaritan Society in St. James were the participating area facilities falling under the 90% threshold.
Stephanie Holden, chief experience officer at River’s Edge, said the hospital encourages vaccinations as soon as shots arrive in the lead up to flu season. River’s Edge had a 93% rate last season.
“Typically around this time of year we give flu shots to our front-line staff first, so those involved in direct patient care,” she said.
The focus then turns to administrators, registration staff and housekeeping among other employees. River’s Edge has been a FluSafe facility for at least the last three years.
The Madelia hospital had a 99% rate last season, according to Infection Prevention/Employee Health Manager Megan Gossman. At a facility of Madelia’s size, she said high vaccination rates prevent staff shortages and protect vulnerable patients.
“It’s important to have high vaccinations rates everywhere,” she said. “It’s more important in hospitals because we’re caring of people who aren’t necessarily healthy at the time.”
Health professionals stress how older adults, young children and pregnant women are most vulnerable to influenza. Vaccinations don't eliminate the chances of contracting influenza, but they reduce the chances and can reduce symptoms. The health department measured 126 influenza-associated deaths and 60 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state in the 2018-2019 flu season.
Kristen Ehresmann, the health department’s director of infectious disease epidemiology, prevention and control, praised facilities’ flu prevention efforts in a release. The area facilities were among 69 across the state to meet the mark out of 109 participants.
High vaccination rates help Ecumen residents protect residents and staff, said Executive Director Shelly Cornish.
“We want only the best for our team members and family, but also by having healthier staff, this reduces the chances of our residents contracting influenza,” she said.
