MANKATO — Hospitals in south-central Minnesota earned high-performance honors in U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings.
While Mayo Clinic in Rochester earned the national top hospital designation for the seventh year running, the health system's Mankato hospital earned the most high-performance measures among regional hospitals in the south-central region.
Mayo in Mankato was rated as high performing in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, pneumonia and stroke, according to the rankings.
River's Edge Hospital in St. Peter and New Ulm Medical Center each earned high-performance honors for hip fractures.
