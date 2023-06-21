MANKATO — After being shut down for the last three years, Minnesota State University’s Center for English Language Program is once again holding the three-week English program for international students and is looking for families to host them.
The university is hosting a group of students from Chuo University in Tokyo. Host families will provide the students with housing during the Japanese students’ visit. This is the first year since 2019 that the university will be hosting students since the COVID-19 pandemic.
USA Homestays, a homestay family provider, will work with families interested in hosting. They will take care of the placement process and provide host families with optional training and information on the student(s) staying with them, such as dietary and allergy information and program scheduling.
Host families also will receive a $900 stipend at the end of the housing period, after required paperwork is filled out.
Families and households are allowed to host more than one student, but no more than four. A house visit will take place prior to the student(s) moving in for all families and households planning to host.
Tom and Bree Allen, who hosted three students in 2019, are signed up to host two students when they come later this summer. Tom and Bree lived in Japan in 2011, and Tom said that his previous experience with Japanese culture played a part in his decision to host Japanese students.
“They were so nice, we’d go over for dinner once a week and stay for three or four hours just talking,” Tom said about a family he knew in Japan. “I remember thinking to myself that if I ever got the chance to return the favor, that would be great.”
Those interested in becoming host families for Japanese students can apply at this link: https://www.usahomestays.org/families.
Questions about being a host family can be emailed to Ben Robison at benr@usahomestays.org.
