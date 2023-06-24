Minnesota Hosta Society‘s Kathy Heram arrived at Kim Sogaard’s Mankato home Friday to drop off refreshments for participants in a member’s bus tour of gardens.
Before heading home to Apple Valley, Heram took a pre-tour look at the approximately 700 varieties of hostas on Sogaard’s West Welcome Avenue property.
The women discussed accent plants that pair well with the foliage of various hostas and methods they use to deter deer from feasting in their flower beds. Heram recommended using a fertilizer designed to feed tomato plants.
“At first, I had been little hesitant about being part of a tour. Now I see how it can be a way to share information,” Sogaard said.
A 40-plus member group will be admiring her showcase garden this morning. Tour sites include MHS member Karen Wright’s rural Madison Lake residence as well as visits with hosta growers in Lester Prairie and Deephaven.
Heram said the tour is intended as a way for members to show off their “Hosta Heavens.”
Wright said today’s tour is the first time local stops are on the slate for the annual society tour event.
“I’ve known for a while we have several Mankato people who are members of the society and we wanted to come down to see Karen’s hosta gardens,” Heram said.
Guardian Angel — one of Wright’s 200-plus varieties — placed in the top 10 at a recent national show.
Wright raises hostas at the lakeshore property she and her husband, Jeff Pribyl, purchased in 2017. Once overgrown with arborvitae and weeds, their property has been transformed to a green space that also features native plants and pollinator-friendly flower beds.
“It’s been a labor of love,” Wright said.
“When she agreed to participate, Karen said ‘and you just gotta see Kim Sogaard’s place.’”
Hostas are shade-loving, hardy perennials known for their foliage. Leaves may be bluish green, lime green or have touches of white or yellow, wavy edge or look like an elephant’s ear. Some hosta varieties show off red hues. Sizes range from 10-foot-wide giants to miniatures that measure just a few inches across.
The long-living plants require little care, but love a rainy day, Sogaard said.
Once a plant has doubled in growth, it can be split in two. Hostas transplant easily.
Heram, Sogaard and Wright do not claim individual favorites, however, they have named hostas after their favorite people. Sometime, they’ve chosen a certain hosta variety to mark a life event.
All three use a nickname for hostas that describes an attribute beyond the plant species’ beautiful and varied foliage.
“It’s called the Friendship Plant,” they said.
Friday, Heram promised to bring from her garden a hostess present for Sogaard, a new addition for her backyard.
Both Wright and Sogaard jokingly warned of a beginner’s interest in collecting hosta possibility turning into an addiction.
“Our backyard was the neighborhood ballfield when we moved here 40 years ago...Now look at it,” Sogaard said, as she gestured at the numerous hosta beds that have replaced a good percentage of lawn.
She describes her husband, John Jensen, as a hosta enabler. He had instructions for her when she left for a recent hosta growers gathering in Iowa.
“He told me I was to bring back at least 25 varieties.”
MHS offers viewing options for plant lovers who are not members as well of people who are curious to see what makes hostas so attractive to so many gardeners.
The public is welcome to view the society’s display gardens near Smith Coffee and Cake, 8107 Eden Prairie Road, Eden Prairie, and members will show off a variety of plants Aug. 24 and 25 on the Minnesota State Fair grounds.
