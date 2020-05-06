MAPLETON — A man who held two people he knew hostage with knives last fall in Mapleton was sentenced to more than four years in prison.
Troy Blaine Almhjeld, 42, of Mankato, and formerly of Mapleton, pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping in February and was sentenced Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court. Three felony assault charges were dismissed in a plea deal.
Almhjeld was armed with two knives and held a family member hostage in his kitchen for three hours on Sept. 22, according to court documents. When the man finally fled, Almhjeld came at him with the knife and cut the man's wrist and hand.
Almhjeld then took a woman inside the apartment hostage. After unsuccessful negotiations, police officers used a stun gun and tackled Almhjeld. One officer was cut on the wrist during the struggle.
Almhjeld was sentenced to 52 months in prison with credit for 227 days already spent in jail.
