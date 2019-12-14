Before Saturday's North Mankato "Town Hall" meeting with Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn began, a pastor offered an opening prayer thanking God "for the opportunity to talk to and learn from each other ... and to love one another."
A few minutes later — particularly when topics turned to climate change, gun violence and immigration — it appeared that the pastor should have prayed harder.
Both at the afternoon meeting at South Central College and a morning version in Mankato, it was clear that Hagedorn has serious policy differences with many of his Mankato-area constituents, that neither side seemed to be persuading the other, and that learning and loving weren't in the cards for the town hall meetings.
With the afternoon forum, it started with the first question-card North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen pulled out of a fishbowl filled with questions submitted by Nicollet County residents.
"OK, the first one I have here is from ...," Dehen said before pausing and setting the card aside. "That's a personal question."
"No, no, no. That's not a thing," James Dimock shouted from the back of the auditorium. "You can't do that ... Read it."
After more back and forth — including someone shouting "Free speech!" — Dehen read the card: "'As a Christian, how do you think Jesus would respond to thousands of kids being locked up at the border?'"
"How is that a 'personal question?'" Dimock responded, which prompted a Hagedorn supporter to stand up and heatedly say he'd had enough of Dimock's (expletive.)
When the crowd eventually — but only momentarily — settled down, Hagedorn answered: "People on this Earth are supposed to follow the laws of their government."
"You think that's what Jesus would respond?" the questioner asked, clear skepticism in her voice.
"Yeah, the laws of the government," Hagedorn said. "You want people to come here in an illegal fashion. I'm the strongest person for secure borders that you're ever going to find."
Even topics that began with a calm discussion sometimes became emotionally charged by the end. Paul Gorman of North Mankato referenced the repercussions for farmers of President Donald Trump's trade war with China, wondering how the Republican Party can square its platform — of limited government interference in private business — with Trump "disrupting 50 years of ag international market development."
Hagedorn had previously spoken at length on the necessity of aggressively addressing China's longstanding bad behavior in international trade — including dumping cheap steel into the marketplace to eliminate international competitors, currency manipulation and theft of American intellectual property. With the American economy strong and China weakened in some areas, now was the right time for Trump to challenge Chinese misdeeds, he said.
"Nobody wanted the farmers to be in that position. Nobody," Hagedorn said. "But the president wanted to go into China and get a deal and make things better with them and try to rein it in in a lot of areas."
But Gorman said Trump's actions destroyed longterm contracts between American farmers and Chinese buyers and undermined decades of work to establish a reputation for American farmers as the world's most reliable supplier of food products.
"One individual can go in and take the role of king, and he's not a king!" Gorman said, shouting over Hagedorn and others.
"All right, moving on, moving on," Dehen said, reaching for the next question.
Bennett Selchow of North Mankato asked if Hagedorn would support a voluntary federal gun-buy-back program "to protect our 2nd Amendment rights while also protecting the lives of our families and our churches ... ."
Hagedorn answered by reaffirming his strong support for gun rights, stating his opposition to banning entire classes of weapons, such as military-style assault rifles, and suggesting that gun-control will inevitably lead to gun confiscation.
"Because it won't work if you don't confiscate (existing weapons)," he said.
Selchow reiterated that he wasn't asking about assault rifles or confiscation, only about a federal program to reimburse people who voluntarily want to give up a firearm to reduce the number of weapons in the country: "Would you support it? Yes or No?"
"It's a ridiculous hypothetical because there's no bill before us to explain to us how this would work," Hagedorn said. "... Maybe you should put that out there as an idea for some of your liberal friends to introduce in the House."
Sean Easton of St. Peter wondered about Hagedorn's efforts to reach out to minority communities in the 1st Congressional District, which stretches across the bottom quarter of Minnesota: "What steps have you taken to build bridges to district Muslim communities and what principles or practices have determined those choices?"
Hagedorn asked Easton to clarify the question, and Easton said examples would include Hagedorn actively attempting to interact with people of different faiths: "Reach out and go to their occasions or invite them to yours, something like that."
"I've met folks who believe those sorts of things. They've come to my office," Hagedorn said. "... They're all citizens. I'm not into this 'identity politics' stuff."
In North Mankato, the most vocal participants were largely Hagedorn opponents — including multiple representatives of the Indivisible group that arose in response to Trump's 2016 victory. But Hagedorn, who will face his first re-election contest in 11 months, received applause from a few in the crowd of about 75 people when he recited his core principles, including gun rights, opposition to abortion, military strength and border security.
A few hours earlier in a reception room of the Mankato Civic Center, the crowd of roughly 50 constituents appeared to be more evenly split between supporters and opponents of Hagedorn's conservative views and philosophy.
When the first-termer from Blue Earth said that "the climate has been changing since God created it," retired MSU physics Professor Louis Schwartzkopf interrupted with "I'm sorry, but you don't have the science right." That prompted applause from some but also shouts of "hoax, hoax" from others.
Schwartzkopf spent a few seconds explaining the science behind climate change before Hagedorn jumped in.
"They called this 'the greenhouse effect' about 30 years ago," the congressman said. "Then it was 'global warming.' Now it's 'climate change.' What's it going to be next week? I'm just wondering about that."
"It's all the same thing," a woman responded, followed by a half-dozen people speaking at once.
"Hey, did you guys drive your car down here today? Did you have your furnace turned on today?" Ken Wilmes asked, coming to Hagedorn's defense. "You're a bunch of hypocrites."
Hagedorn suggested people concerned about climate change are promoting policies that would "turn the economy upside down," while several in the audience retorted that meaningful, workable responses are available now.
Impeachment came up in the second question of the Mankato town hall meeting: "You always say you're clear in your positions but you seem to be obfuscating on the Trump-Ukraine issue. Do you think it's acceptable for any elected official to withhold security assistance for political gain?"
"I think I've been very clear on the whole Ukraine deal," Hagedorn said. "It's unwarranted. There's no crime there. It's not an impeachable offense in my opinion. ... To me, you know there's an impeachable offense when you see it. I haven't seen it."
Another question suggested that most people in southern Minnesota support impeachment and that Hagedorn, as their representative, should reflect those views. Others vociferously disagreed, including one man who shouted "Sit down and shut up!" at pro-impeachment attendees.
Health care policy ramped up the emotion, as well. Hagedorn laid out his market-based proposals for controlling medical costs that he says would preserve a private health care system that's been the source of countless medical advances. By contrast, Hagedorn said, liberals want "Medicare for all — single-payer" — a reference that stirred loud applause by the some in the crowd.
"Health care is not the same as the insurance industry," a man shouted. "Get it straight."
"Did you wake up on the wrong side of the bed today?" Hagedorn asked.
"No. I woke up happy I wasn't in bed with you," the man responded, before leaving the room with a shouted pledge to start a recall petition to remove Hagedorn from office.
When the Mankato meeting was over, Wilmes guessed that no one's opinion was changed by the discussion.
"It's something they (members of Congress) have to do," he said. "I don't think it really ends up accomplishing anything. But it gives people a chance to vent in front of their congressman."
And Schwartzkopf said he was willing to venture out on a Saturday morning because climate change is such a critical issue, and the federal government needs to respond.
"I was hoping I could at least convince Rep. Hagedorn to pay attention to the science," Schwartzkopf said. "Because climate change really is an existential threat to life on the planet as we know it."
Saturday's town halls were aimed at residents of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties — the 11th and 12 Hagedorn has held as he works to meet his pledge to hold at least one in each of the 21 counties in the 1st District.
