A hot housing market has resulted in a 40 percent decrease in testing homes for radon, as home buyers forgo inspections to expedite their purchase offer and make it more appealing to sellers.
“There’s a lot of competition for home buyers to get sellers to sell to them versus to another buyer,” said Dick Norland of Mankato’s Midwest Realty. “Buyers make an offer that’s more attractive to the sellers, and that is to make it subject to no home inspections.”
The result, however, is a dangerous one, experts warn. Dubbed “the silent killer,” radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking.
It’s a significant public health concern, said Daniel Tranter, indoor air supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Health, who encourages home buyers to test for radon. Annually, there are about 21,000 lung cancer deaths per year caused by radon exposure in the U.S.
MDH analyzed professional radon testing data for 2020 to 2022 and found that in 2022 there were 19,976 real estate tests reported by professionals, which was lower than the 32,537 tests reported in 2020, according to a health department press release.
Often, people are unaware of the dangers of radon, said Mitch Kelly of Radon Solutions. “We’d love to get the word out as much as we can,” he said. “I’ve seen homes test high, but then their neighbor doesn’t. It depends on how a house is built and operated.”
Most radon mitigation systems cost about $2,000, and Kelly said he estimates that 40 percent of homes throughout the state have elevated radon levels. There are “hot spots” in certain regions.
Radon is an odorless, colorless and tasteless radioactive gas that occurs naturally in Minnesota soils. The only way to know if it is present in a residence is to test for it.
Exposure to radon can cause cancer, but fortunately the risk is largely preventable by fixing radon problems when they are discovered. January is Radon Action Month.
“It’s not the end of the world if a house does test high for radon,” Norland said. “And radon levels do fluctuate throughout the year, with lower radon levels in summer than when a house is closed up in the middle of winter, especially like this one.”
Minnesota has the highest radon levels in the country, Tranter said.
As the housing market shifts back toward being a buyers’ market, testing for radon may increase. “We’ll see if radon testing swings back upward,” he said.
Even if your home has tested negative for radon in the past, that doesn’t mean you’re in the clear. Tranter encourages homeowners to test their homes for radon every five years.
“If you’ve never tested, test now,” he said. “If you had a low reading before, test again. It can change in your home.”
With more people working from home, it’s more important than ever to test homes for radon, health officials say. The Minnesota Department of Health is making a push during January to encourage everyone to test their home, including when purchasing a home.
“Unfortunately, we have seen a decline in radon testing reported to us during home sales,” Tranter said. “Radon professionals have also told us about a decline in their services. During the hot housing market in the last couple of years, some home buyers were skipping home inspections and radon tests.”
