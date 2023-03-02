MANKATO — A long-term hotel guest traveling from England for a business trip said he will always be in debt to a staff member, now being hailed a hero, for saving his life when he had a heart attack.
It was the day before Mankato’s most recent snowstorm. John Jennings, 56, who had been staying at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites on Adams Street since Feb. 13, had been at work and noticed he didn’t feel well.
“It just felt like indigestion. It got to 11 in the morning, and I thought, I’m just going to go home. I tried to lie down and sleep it off all afternoon. It just didn’t improve,” Jennings said.
When he started to realize that something wasn’t right, he went to speak with Guest Service Representative Da’Vaia Davis to ask for some milk to see if it would help.
“(I) just said, ‘Look, I’ve had a history of heart issues, but I’m going to try this milk and see if it is indigestion, but just to make you aware,’” he said.
Davis, who said she frequently sees Jennings in passing and described him as always having a smile, said she quickly noticed something was off.
“He was kind of rubbing his chest a little bit,” she said. “As he’s saying this, I’m looking at him. I’m noticing he’s kind of pale. He isn’t his put-together self.”
Davis said Jennings initially wanted to try the milk first and later call the paramedics if it didn’t work, but her quick thinking saved his life.
Paramedics arrived almost immediately and Jennings was admitted to Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato.
His right coronary artery was 100% blocked and his LAD artery, which is often referred to as the “Widowmaker” and is the biggest artery in the heart, was 95% blocked.
Jennings said he had three stents inserted.
“I was incredibly lucky to have Da’Vaia. She did everything right, because in England, we’re in a different country, you don’t want to waste time with emergency services. She took control, and if it wasn’t for her, I’d be checking out (in a) different means,” he said.
Davis said paying attention to her surroundings and medical knowledge helped her know it was time to call 911.
“I’m not in the medical field, but I love everything about the medical field. Just certain situations I’ve been in where I know it’s better to call and get those vitals, because you just never know what the body’s doing. For him to already have been pale, I knew something was going on,” she said.
On Thursday, Holiday Inn Express staff recognized Davis for her heroic efforts with a surprise celebration.
Now out of the hospital, Jennings was in attendance.
The two had reconnected before the celebration, and Jennings and Davis both described the meeting as emotional.
“When he told me the extent and when he said the words, ‘You saved my life,’ I lost it and just started crying,” Davis said.
Jennings added that he’s forever in her debt.
“They’ve repaired my heart to the best that they can, but a piece of it will always belong to her,” he said.
Jennings, from Newcastle upon Tyne, England, said he’s eager to be back home and will start the journey back with his doctor on Sunday.
He said he’s feeling a lot better.
“Other than just being a little tired, I feel great,” he said.
He said he’s also been in touch with his family and plans to stay connected with Davis.
During Thursday’s celebration, Holiday Inn Express General Manager Gerry Burke said he’s thankful for Davis’ good instincts and that it’s been a touching get-together with everyone.
“Thankfully, her quick action led to a great result, where it could’ve been much worse,” he said. “It’s very emotional for what everybody’s been through, and it’s just great to see a positive outcome.”
Davis said at the end of the day, she’s grateful Jennings is OK.
“Follow your instincts, always,” she said.
