MANKATO — On Wednesday, developers of a $14.2 million SpringHill Suites by Marriott will present their plan for constructing a five-story hotel in a tightly constricted downtown area starting later this spring.
The permit being requested of the Mankato Planning Commission will detail how Downtown Mankato Properties, LLC, intends to address parking, access to neighboring businesses, pedestrian safety, delivery of building materials for the 117-room hotel, sewage and trash disposal and more — everything but the $2.5 million in tax abatements being sought for the project.
City officials suggested the developers push back their appearance before the Planning Commission meeting until March. Next month is the soonest the Blue Earth County Board and the City Council will decide the fate of tax subsidies that developer Gordon Awsumb said could be critical to the project going forward. But with Awsumb and his partners aiming to begin construction by June, the Planning Commission will be asked to review the technical details of the hotel proposal Wednesday night and make its recommendation to the council on whether a conditional use permit should be granted.
The commission will be passing judgment on whether the project conforms with city requirements for parking, drainage, lighting, landscaping, downtown design standards for architecture and construction materials, drainage and lighting.
The panel will also be looking at the logistics of a major construction project that will butt up against Cherry Street, the Front Street Plaza, the narrow walkway between the Cherry Street ramp and a pair of downtown bars, and the alley between the ramp and The Free Press buildings.
Demarking parking
The hotel is to be built into and above the existing two-level parking ramp, eliminating 35 of the 156 stalls in the ramp — mostly to make room for a ground-floor hotel lobby.
The vast majority of the 156 stalls in the ramp are currently available as free parking to the general public.
The developers, who would purchase the ramp from the city, are pledging to continue to allow some public parking in stalls not needed by hotel guests without specifying whether it would continue to be free, two-hour parking.
“Based on the market study conducted by HVS, the hotel will have an annual estimated occupancy level ranging between 57% and 68%, which equates to 67 and 80 guest rooms per night,” according to a parking plan submitted by Downtown Mankato Properties. “It is generally accepted by the developers that one car per guest can be a safe estimate in a city such as Mankato. ... This means that the proposed hotel will need between 35 parking stalls on the low end to 117 stalls when 100% full.”
The developers suggest that when the hotel is fully booked — typically Saturday nights and some Friday nights, particularly from June to October — public parking will still be available at the newest city ramp attached to Profinium Place a half-block away on South Front Street.
City officials, however, hired an independent parking consultant to look at the hotel’s impact on parking in the broader downtown area and specifically on the large Block 5 area bordered by Second Street, Cherry Street, Riverfront Drive and Civic Center Plaza.
That study by Walker Consultants is continuing, with staff planning to review actual parking demand Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday nights of this week. If more public parking is needed, options include a 60-stall, one-level ramp addition above the surface parking near the intersection of Riverfront Drive and Cherry Street.
Abate debate awaits
The County Board has been asked to cover the cost of adding public parking downtown through a tax abatement and is expected to make a decision next month. Under that proposal, the additional county property taxes generated by the hotel would be dedicated to construction of ramps or parking lots in the city center.
The extra tax dollars would be set aside for up to 20 years, totaling an estimated $1.2 million. After that point, the hotel taxes would be available for general use by the county.
The City Council will be considering a similar abatement for Mankato’s portion of the additional tax revenue produced by the hotel development. Also proposed for 20 years, the $1.3 million in abated taxes would be returned to the developers to help them pay the added construction costs that come with building a structure on a “podium” above an existing parking ramp.
The decision on the Marriott proposal comes even as a second hotel project is now being proposed — one that would redevelop the 100 block of Main Street with a dramatic redesign of the City Center Hotel and the Landmark Center. That project, proposed by developer Jon Kietzer, would result in 200 or more remodeled or new hotel rooms, restaurants and outdoor garden dining. A yet-to-be specified level of tax-increment financing is expected to be requested by Kietzer, whose proposal isn’t on this week’s Planning Commission agenda.
The Planning Commission’s purview doesn’t include tax subsidies, so the panel won’t be making a recommendation on that aspect of the Marriott project.
Construction disruption
If the Cherry Street project moves forward, there will be about 11 months of construction activity, although the developers submitted a plan for limiting the turmoil and maintaining access to downtown businesses.
The construction crane would be located on the top floor of the Cherry Street Ramp, and building materials would be stored off-site until needed, according to the plan. Pedestrian access would be maintained, even along the narrow walkway serving Red Rocks and The Atomic Star bars, with scaffolding erected to protect pedestrians from any falling construction materials.
Fencing would be installed along the Front Street Plaza, Cherry Street and the alley during construction, but all of those routes are to remain open. Delivery of construction materials would be via the alley between Cherry and Jackson streets.
No parking in the Cherry Street Ramp would be available during much or all of the major construction, although parking could return in the latter stages of the construction schedule when work is focused on the hotel’s interior.
If work begins as hoped in June, the developers expect the hotel to be complete by May of 2021.
The Planning Commission meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Mankato Room of the Intergovernmental Center.
