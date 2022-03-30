MANKATO — No one was injured in a fire that heavily damaged a house on the southeast side of Mankato early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to a call at 4:04 a.m. reporting a house fire at 404 Homestead Road. They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the main floor windows and quickly extinguished the fire. The occupants escaped safely, a city press release said.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Damages are estimated at $75,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.