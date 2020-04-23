MANKATO — The state race for the Democratic endorsement to represent the Mankato area is down to two candidates.
Jameel Haque, history professor at Minnesota State University, has dropped out of the race.
Senate District 19 DFL chair Mary Bliesmer said Haque suspended his campaign earlier this week, citing community obligations.
That leaves Luke Frederick and Jason Mattick left vying for retiring Rep. Jack Considine's spot in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Frederick is a Mankato resident who works at the Minnesota Security Hospital. He has held elected offices with the AFSCME Local 404 union for more than five years.
Mattick is a former Mankato City Council member and an active DFLer who also has served on the Mankato Planning Commission and the Living Earth Center board of directors. He works as a copywriter.
District 19B covers most of Mankato, Eagle Lake, Skyline and Mankato Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.