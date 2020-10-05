MANKATO — A fire burned the upper part of a house on North 5th Street near Madison Avenue about 9:30 a.m. Monday.
The Mankato Fire Department was called to a house at 1016 N. 5th Street and upon arrival faced flames on the second story.
Occupants had escaped safely. The fire burned through door going out to steps from the second floor.
Firefighters put the fire out by about 10 a.m. and the only visible damage was the upper level door which was charred. Firefighters moved fans into the structure to get rid of smoke.
