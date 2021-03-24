MANKATO — After the COVID-19 pandemic forced House of Hope to suspend its services last year, the local treatment provider is another step closer to full operations again this spring.
The substance use and mental health treatment provider was closed between April and July 2020. A shortage of personal protective equipment and employee concerns about being exposed to the illness were among the drivers of the hiatus.
House of Hope’s first step in the reopening process was bringing back its downtown Mankato outpatient treatment program in July. The program primarily uses telehealth to reach its outpatient clients, said President and CEO Dean Gilbertson. This raised some early worries about accessibility for clients in more rural areas.
It did end up being an adjustment for clients, he added, but between telehealth and cellphones as a backup option, the services returned.
“We’re finding that the vast majority of the clients are showing up,” Gilbertson said. “They’re attending the group sessions and individual sessions.”
Reopening House of Hope’s men’s house came next in August. The 29-bed facility gradually got up to about 75% capacity since then as referrals ramped up.
In all, the treatment provider was back up to about a 62 client census as of this week. The vast majority come from Blue Earth County Drug Court.
The next big step toward pre-pandemic operations will be reopening the women’s program, a nine-bed facility.
“The goal for that, and it’s tentative, is by middle to end of April we’ll have that program up and running,” Gilbertson said.
Outside the Mankato area, House of Hope is also looking to reopen its Fairmont co-ed inpatient facility at a later date.
All the reopenings came after a trying few months shortly into the pandemic’s start in spring 2020. House of Hope laid off staff when it suspended services, with the leadership team using the time to form a strategic plan for reopening.
Writing in the organization’s newsletter in fall 2020, Vice President of Program Development Christy Barnett described the suspension of services as “easily one of the hardest times in my career.”
“It was hard to close, even harder work to re-open and sometimes hardest of all is asking for support to help us get back on our feet,” she wrote.
Some of the support came via the federal government’s Payroll Protection Program, or PPP funding. ProPublica’s database of organizations receiving PPP funding shows House of Hope received $710,919 for payroll through the program.
The PPP funding helped House of Hope hire staff again, Gilbertson said. One of the recent hires was a counselor for the women’s program, while the organization is in the process of hiring recovery advocates for it as well.
The women’s program is licensed for nine clients. It’ll likely serve five or six initially depending on needs.
All together, Gilbertson said he’s feeling good about House of Hope’s “rebuilding” efforts as it nears 50 years since opening its first men’s house in 1971. Approaching full operations again is also well-timed with reports of substance abuse on the rise during the pandemic, a sign more people could need help from House of Hope and other treatment providers in the near future.
A survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in summer 2020 found 13% of respondents reported starting or increasing their substance use as a way to cope with stress or emotions related to COVID-19. The CDC later reported overdose deaths were accelerating during the pandemic.
As the pandemic situation improves this spring, Gilbertson said he could see more clients seeking treatment.
“We know there’s much more alcohol and drug consumption going on,” Gilbertson said. “We see or forecast that there will be more referrals.”
Treatment at House of Hope includes working with clients on housing, transportation, employment and other barriers as a way to reduce their risks of falling back into substance abuse.
