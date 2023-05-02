MANKATO — House of Hope will close its residential men's treatment program on May 19.
The Mankato nonprofit has operated the program for men in need of chemical dependency treatment for 53 years. About 20 workers will lose their jobs once the program ends.
The decision led to "lots of tears" over the last week at the nonprofit, said President and CEO Mark Johnson, who described the program's staff and longtime donors as "phenomenal."
"They end up working at a place like ours because they believe in the mission," he said. "They believe in helping others, and addiction is one of the most puzzling diseases out there. It takes a whole team to work on that."
Struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, workforce challenges, increased expenses and flat reimbursement rates from the state all factored into the decision. The state hadn't raised House of Hope and other treatment provider service rates since 2017, Johnson said.
Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, forgivable loans held House of Hope over to some extent during the pandemic. It received about $710,919 through the program, according to a ProPublica database of loans.
Overall, though, the pandemic was a tumultuous time for mental health and chemical dependence treatment providers as a whole. House of Hope had more than 100 people on staff before the pandemic, compared to about 40 now.
In between, the pandemic caused House of Hope to pause services for about four months in 2020.
The men's residential program resumed after the pause, regularly serving between 18-24 clients on a daily basis. Client stays typically last between 60-90 days.
A women's residential program, in contrast, never recovered after closing early in the pandemic.
The nonprofit will work to expand its outpatient treatment services in response to the men's residential program ending, Johnson said. Outpatient programs serve about 60 people now, and he said the total could rise to 70-80 over time.
Research shows the pandemic exacerbated chemical dependency and substance use disorders in the U.S. About 16.5% of the country's 12-and-older population met the criteria for having a substance use disorder in 2021, according to the latest National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
Of the 46.3 million people who met the criteria, 29.5 million had an alcohol use disorder and 24 million had a drug use disorder. The vast majority of them, 94%, didn't receive treatment — nearly all didn't think they needed treatment.
After the May 19 closure date, House of Hope plans to sell the building used for the men's residential treatment building at 1429 Third Ave. Ideally, Johnson said, a similar treatment provider will see value in the building.
"There are a lot of agencies that we believe will be interested in this purchase that do the same types of services that we do," he said. "That is definitely the hope."
