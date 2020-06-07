MANKATO — House of Hope’s leaders are working on plans to safely resume chemical dependency treatments, after suspending programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization temporarily suspended programming at sites in Mankato, St. Peter, Waseca and Fairmont in late March. Clients either graduated out of treatment or were transferred to other facilities to finish, while program staff got laid off.
House of Hope’s CEO and development director both expressed confidence about services resuming, although there’s no clear timeline on when yet.
“The goal is that we will reopen,” said CEO Dean Gilbertson. “We just don’t know when because of so many variables coming into play.”
He added the organization is in the planning stages. A letter signed by Gilbertson and the House of Hope board and staff in May spells out what considerations are in mind for the reopening.
The organization is using the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry’s preparedness plan as a guide, which includes recommendations on personal protective equipment usage, ways to socially distance, how to identify and isolate sick people, and staff and management training.
Treatment could begin with telehealth to start, followed by reopening residential programs later.
As preparations continue, House of Hope is also applying for grants to help restart. Development Director Diane Norland, who said she’s been keeping busy writing grant applications, noted many foundations are offering emergency funding during the pandemic.
Along with her longtime affiliation with House of Hope, her deceased husband, Larry, ran the organization for nearly 30 years. She said she’s optimistic services will start back up, perhaps with telehealth over the summer.
Referral services are still seeking House of Hope out for people in need of substance use and mental health disorders. The need for services hasn’t stopped, Norland said, especially during such stressful times.
“There’s a great deal of fear, anxiety and stress, and that aggravates drinking problems and drug problems,” she said.
With no clients meaning no income for House of Hope, and uncertainty about what grants it’ll receive, the May letter requested financial contributions as a way for people to help. Supporters can either donate online at www.houseofhopemn.com or send a contribution to 1618 Third Ave., PO Box 291 in Mankato.
