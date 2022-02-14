LEHILLIER — A house west of LeHillier was badly damaged by fire Sunday night, with a renter and his two young children escaping unharmed.
South Bend Fire Chief Chasse Critzer said the call to 53800 208th Lane came in at 8:45 p.m. and crews were on scene until nearly 2 a.m. The house is just north of Highway 169 near the junction.
Renter Tyler Anderson said he feels fortunate his two small children, ages3 and 5, were with him downstairs watching the Super Bowl when the smoke alarms went off on the second floor. The two kids' bedrooms are on the second floor.
Anderson was trying to salvage a few things Monday morning, but fire, smoke and water damage was extensive. He said he'd just moved in to the house in November and was soon going to get rental insurance but had none in place when the fire hit.
A GoFundMe page is being set up for Anderson and his kids.
Critzer said the fire was concentrated in the attic and crews had to cut through multiple roof lines on the two-story house, which had been added on to a few times over the years.
The fire marshal is investigating but a chimney fire is suspected.
The North Mankato and Lake Crystal fire departments assisted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.