MANKATO — Blue Earth County Regional Household Hazardous Waste Facility and Product Reuse Center's last Saturday drop-off event is slated for this weekend. HHW Facility and its product reuse center will end their regular season Oct. 28.
Residents of Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties may drop off household hazardous wastes free of charge between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, and noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday until the season's end.
The facility will re-open for winter appointments beginning in December. The Product Reuse area of the facility will remain closed until April, when the 2022 season begins.
For more information, visit: www.blueearthcountymn.gov/HHW.
