MANKATO — Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur County residents will have to hold onto their household chemicals a bit longer this year, and organics recyclers in the area are once again seeing that service suspended — this time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility's opening for the season has been delayed as a response to Gov. Tim Walz's recent stay-at-home order.
The facility, which accept residential waste from three counties, had been scheduled to begin its normal drop-off service April 7. Instead, on that date staff will begin taking appointments to accept waste. The service will be provided on a limited basis for residents with pressing disposal needs.
Plans for scheduling appointments will be announced on Blue Earth County’s social media sites and COVID-19 webpage:
blueearthcountymn.gov/1532/COVID-19.
And recycling food waste and other organics won't be an option in Mankato, North Mankato and Lake Crystal for the foreseeable future — unless people have the space to do composting in their yard. The metro-area facility that accepts organic materials and composts them into a mulch-like soil additive stopped accepting food waste after Tuesday because of the pandemic.
Drop-off sites for organics recycling in Mankato, North Mankato and Lake Crystal will not be available until the composting facility resumes operations. Organics recycling was also suspended for several weeks last year when a Good Thunder composting facility — the original destination for local organic waste — abruptly closed for economic reasons.
