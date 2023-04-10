Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership, a member of the national NeighborWorks network, received $381,000 in flexible grants from NeighborWorks America.
The money will support the partnership's affordable housing and community development activities to develop and preserve affordable housing in south-central and southwest Minnesota.
“‘We partner with communities to develop places for people to call home. This grant not only allows our organization to continue our mission-based work but also provides us with flexible funding for investment in the preservation of affordable housing,” Chief Operating Officer Kristie Blankenship stated in a press release.
The partnership most recently closed on and is now able to preserve 243 homes in 10 properties in seven communities.
In fiscal year 2022, NeighborWorks America and the NeighborWorks network generated $10.8 billion in direct investment in communities across the country.
