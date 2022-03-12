Question: I am a new parent and I am not sure if I am doing this child car seat thing properly. Is there somewhere I can go to find out if I am doing it right? Thank you.
Answer: Congratulations on parenthood. I know the feeling and there will only be more questions as time goes on.
For child passenger safety, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety has a map that you can click on for your area, and it will bring you to a “car seat check” at dps.mn.gov/divisions/ots/child-passenger-safety/Pages/car-seat-checks.aspx.
If this doesn’t work out, a person can always check with their local police department/sheriff’s office, local public health department, or any hospital and clinic. If they are unable to help, they should be able to point you in the right direction.
Here's information regarding Minnesota's child car seat law and steps:
• In Minnesota, all children must be in a child restraint until they are 4-feet 9-inches tall, or at least age 8, whichever comes first.
• Keep your child rear-facing as long as possible. Your child should remain in a rear-facing car seat until he or she reaches the top height or weight limit allowed by your car seat’s manufacturer.
• Once your child outgrows the rear-facing car seat, your child is ready to travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether. Keep your child in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether until he or she reaches the top height or weight limit allowed by your car seat’s manufacturer.
• Use a booster seat after a child outgrows a forward-facing harnessed restraint; it's safest for child to remain in a booster seat until 4-feet 9-inches tall, or at least age 8, whichever comes first.
• Begin to use seat belts when children can sit with their back against the vehicle seat and have their knees bent comfortably over the edge with their feet touching the floor.
Keeping children safe
• From 2016-2020, 20 children ages 7 and younger were killed in motor vehicles; only 40 percent of the victims were known to have been properly secured.
• Of the 86 children age 7 and younger seriously injured in motor vehicles in the past five years, only 50 percent of the victims were known to have been properly secured.
• Of the 15,672 children age 7 and younger who were properly restrained in the past five years, 88 percent were not injured. Another 9 percent sustained only minor or possible injuries.
For the safety of your children:
• Be an attentive driver.
• Always buckle up.
• Always secure your children in the proper restraint for their age, height and weight.
• Always have your children sit in the back seat.
Any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
