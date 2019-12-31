Another eventful year in Mankato kept Free Press reporters busy in 2019. We know our readers are informed, but keeping up with all the year’s news would be difficult for even the most dedicated news consumer.
Try this quiz to see how well you can recall various news stories published in The Free Press this year. Answers are listed in order at the end.
1. Gov. Tim Walz of Mankato fulfilled a promise to his son to get his family a dog in August. What is the dog’s name?
- Skip
- Scout
- Spot
- Kato
2. Bob Dylan made a Mankato tour stop in October, his only concert in Minnesota this year. Before 2019, when was the last year the legendary musician performed in Mankato?
- 1976
- 1986
- 1996
- 2006
3. The Minnesota State University football team lost 48-40 to West Florida in the Division II national championship game in December. Which university did the Mavericks beat in the semifinals?
- Texas A&M-Commerce
- Colorado State University-Pueblo
- Slippery Rock
- St. Cloud State University
4. Which of these Mankato retailers closed in 2019?
- Shopko
- Lowe’s
- Herberger’s
- Sears
5. Bruce Laingen, the top U.S. diplomat in Iran during the 1979 hostage crisis, died in July. He grew up in southern Minnesota, and his August memorial was held in which city?
- Butterfield
- St. James
- Mountain Lake
- Odin
6. Based on a Free Press analysis in May, how much funding will Minnesota require to fund its estimated infrastructure needs over the next two decades?
- $4.1 million
- $4.1 billion
- $41 billion
- $411 billion
7. The 2019 Minnesota Student Survey found more students than ever are using e-cigarettes. What percentage of Blue Earth County juniors reported vaping within a 30-day window?
- 8%
- 16%
- 29%
- 41%
8. Artist Guido van Helten began his gigantic mural on the Ardent Mills silos in fall 2019. What country is van Helten from?
- New Zealand
- Austria
- Italy
- Australia
9. What seven-story office building opened on the corner of Second and Main streets in late 2019?
- Eide Bailly Center
- Bridge Plaza
- Gateway West Center
- Rosa Place Center
10. Plans to move the U.S. Postal Service’s downtown operations from its historic Second Street building to the corner of Main and Broad streets became public in November. What year was the Kasota stone building built?
- 1896
- 1878
- 1912
- 1934
Answer key: 1. Scout, 2. 1996, 3. Slippery Rock, 4. Shopko, 5. Odin, 6. $4.1 billion, 7. 29%, 8. Australia, 9. Eide Bailly Center, 10. 1896
